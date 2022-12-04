Towle & Co Raises Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Towle & Co boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Towle & Co’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,139.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,280 shares of company stock worth $73,214,537. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.17. 437,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

