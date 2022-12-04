Truist Financial Trims AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Target Price to $186.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.26.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

AVB opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.78. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after purchasing an additional 779,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after buying an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

