Truist Financial Trims Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Target Price to $176.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAA. Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $164.26 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

