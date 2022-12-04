UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 102,894 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,894 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $246,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after purchasing an additional 543,539 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Sempra by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 482,894 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra stock opened at $165.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46. Sempra has a 52 week low of $121.59 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

