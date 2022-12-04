UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $255.44 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,280,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 499,810 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Newmont worth $255,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

