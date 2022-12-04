UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,544 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of EPAM Systems worth $196,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after purchasing an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 77.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.87.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems stock opened at $369.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.58. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $719.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.