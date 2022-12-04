UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $187,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $677,566,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $389,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Halliburton has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

