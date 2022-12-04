UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,940,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,469 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of Dominion Energy worth $234,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.