UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 42,985 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,323,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $222,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.68. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

