UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.2 %

UBS opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

