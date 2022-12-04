Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60-$22.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.77 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY23 guidance to $22.60-22.90 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $471.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $477.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 70.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $514.21.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

