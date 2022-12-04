Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Union Pacific worth $359,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,475. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.