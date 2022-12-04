Uniswap (UNI) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and approximately $86.51 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.17 or 0.00036296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00453559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001241 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000338 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000776 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.33608402 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 572 active market(s) with $166,561,767.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

