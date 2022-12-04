United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €26.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.32) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.64) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.60 ($23.30) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.96) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

United Internet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €20.14 ($20.76) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 12-month low of €18.20 ($18.76) and a 12-month high of €36.15 ($37.27). The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of €19.38 and a 200 day moving average of €23.73.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

