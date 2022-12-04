UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.37 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $3.78 or 0.00022088 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $3.37 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00447178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001283 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018707 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.79272901 USD and is down -6.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3,795,627.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.