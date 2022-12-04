UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Stake Lifted by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,013 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.54% of UWM worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UWMC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 216,561 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 38.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

UWM Stock Up 2.5 %

UWM Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. 1,156,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $413.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. UWM’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.