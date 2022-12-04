Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433,415 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vale worth $279,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 254,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vale by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Vale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. 32,911,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,507,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.