Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $46,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG remained flat at $158.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,771. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.88.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.