Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Lowered by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,750,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 549,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 461,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $89.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

