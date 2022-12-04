Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $193.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

