Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOT opened at $193.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.96.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.