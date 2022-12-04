Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VTWRF. Citigroup upgraded Vantage Towers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.83.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of Vantage Towers stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

