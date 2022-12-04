Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 130.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.09.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

