Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $551.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.94 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.19-$4.19 EPS.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average of $187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.09.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.