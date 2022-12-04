Velas Price Tops $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. Velas has a total market cap of $63.55 million and $1.68 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00080807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00025152 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,383,700,943 coins and its circulating supply is 2,384,516,141 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

