Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,962 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Venus Acquisition were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venus Acquisition by 8.1% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

Venus Acquisition Trading Up 24.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VENA opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VENA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.