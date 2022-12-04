Venus Price Hits $4.29 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Venus has a market cap of $52.15 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for $4.29 or 0.00025053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Venus

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

