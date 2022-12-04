Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.71 million and $3.02 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02173468 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,879,580.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

