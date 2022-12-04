Verasity (VRA) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $30.74 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001238 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

