Veritaseum (VERI) Market Cap Hits $119.46 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $55.57 or 0.00326196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $119.46 million and $6,976.90 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.55 or 0.05946408 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00501740 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,155.20 or 0.30253767 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.