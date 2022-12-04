Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.4% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Verizon Communications worth $584,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,677,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,787,068. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

