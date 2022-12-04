VIBE Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. VIBE has a market cap of $398,698.27 and approximately $177.29 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIBE

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

