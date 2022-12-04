Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) Insider Philippe Hamers Buys 2,040 Shares

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating) insider Philippe Hamers acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,649.60 ($10,347.65).

Philippe Hamers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victoria alerts:

On Friday, October 21st, Philippe Hamers purchased 941 shares of Victoria stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 466 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,385.06 ($5,245.91).

Victoria Price Performance

Victoria stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.85 million and a PE ratio of 14,633.33. Victoria PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 300 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,220 ($14.60). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 460.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 452.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.