Virgin Orbit (VORB) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Virgin Orbit to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Virgin Orbit Competitors -280.20% -7.26% -5.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Orbit and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 493 570 19 2.46

Volatility and Risk

Virgin Orbit currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 393.38%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its competitors.

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -4.95 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 17.33

Virgin Orbit’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Virgin Orbit competitors beat Virgin Orbit on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

