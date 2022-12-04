Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NYSE:VNO opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 424.00%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

