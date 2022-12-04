Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,846 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of SBA Communications worth $180,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $998,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,436,000 after buying an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.25. The company had a trading volume of 757,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,167. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.89.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.60.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

