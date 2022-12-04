Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333,039 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Waste Connections worth $167,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Waste Connections by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.45. 553,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.30. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

