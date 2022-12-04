Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 329,023 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Intuit worth $216,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Intuit by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,458. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.43. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $684.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

