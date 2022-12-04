Voya Investment Management LLC Has $236.21 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,129 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $236,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 114,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 687,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,840,000 after purchasing an additional 126,814 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pluribus Labs LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $109.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,248,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,123,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.