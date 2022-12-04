Voya Investment Management LLC Has $264 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,576 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $264,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

NYSE:CMG traded down $20.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,604.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,845. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,776.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,508.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,481.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

