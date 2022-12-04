Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,656 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $199,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $7.05 on Friday, reaching $239.01. 2,002,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.28 and a 200-day moving average of $241.37.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

