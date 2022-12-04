Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 13,292 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $150,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 750,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.11.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

