VRES Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. VRES has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $2,093.50 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VRES has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,962.73 or 1.00032377 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021556 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00239914 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003728 BTC.

About VRES

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00008178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

