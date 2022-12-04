Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.99 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $85.99 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00018664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,949.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010707 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00039924 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021570 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00240159 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19205484 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $7,366,272.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.