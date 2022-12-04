VVS Finance (VVS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $289,064.37

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $108.49 million and approximately $289,064.37 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.53 or 0.06038181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00507219 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,227.76 or 0.30584109 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,627,892,810,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,315,496,049,531 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

