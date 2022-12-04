WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Buys A$15,339.78 in Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$15,339.78 ($10,226.52).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 6,298 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$6,423.96 ($4,282.64).

On Thursday, November 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 15,105 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$15,376.89 ($10,251.26).

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 17,043 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$17,349.77 ($11,566.52).

On Friday, November 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 16,399 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$16,612.19 ($11,074.79).

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, October 2nd.

WAM Strategic Value Company Profile

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

