Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Up 19.3% in November

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,616 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE WCN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.45. 553,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.