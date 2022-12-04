Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $297.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,295,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $266.40 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

