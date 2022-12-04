WAXE (WAXE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $216,139.26

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $216,139.26 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $59.88 or 0.00352503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

