Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Trust Co.

Brandywine Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.3% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

WFC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 29,820,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,804,368. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

