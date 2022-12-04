Wells Fargo & Company Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $84.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.35.

State Street Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE STT opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,241,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,163,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

